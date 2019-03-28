How Americans feel about Mueller, the media and health care

Judy Woodruff:

From the Mueller investigation to health care, it has been another busy week in Washington. But how are those political debates resonating outside the nation's capital?

For some clues, we turn to Connie Schultz. She is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and journalism professor at Kent State University in Ohio. And Chris Buskirk, editor of the conservative journal and Web site American Greatness, he's based in Phoenix.

Hello to both of you, and welcome.

Let me just first ask you, so our audience knows, how do you hear from Americans? How do you communicate? How do you run into ordinary people?

Chris Buskirk?