How Americans view their country and identity

Eric Liu, CEO, Citizen University:

Well, I think you heard some of that in the clips you just heard from people all around the country. And one of the themes that I think you can draw from that is that on some fundamental level, what it means to be American is to forever be contesting what it means to be American. We are a country that is drawn not from a single bloodline, not from a single faith in a single god, not from a single history on a single piece of soil.

All we have to bind us together is this creed, the set of ideas and ideals and promises, that from the beginning. We were breaking and from the beginning we've never fully lived up to. The point isn't for us to get to some magical consensus that all Americans believe X or all Americans think this way, America is an argument.

And the more that we can get comfortable as Americans recognizing that from the beginning, we were meant to contest the tensions between liberty and equality between strong national government and local control between a colorblind approach to law and the Constitution and a color conscious one.

All these tensions are baked into our whole system. And even though our politics is toxically polarized right now, we don't need fewer arguments right now. We just need less stupid ones.