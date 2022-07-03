July 3, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Russian forces make significant gains in eastern Ukraine and ramp up attacks on civilian targets. Then, nearly a year after the Taliban takeover put their lives in jeopardy, we look at the effort to help female judges escape Afghanistan. Plus, on this Fourth of July weekend, we explore how Americans see their country and identity.

