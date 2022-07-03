Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Russian forces make significant gains in eastern Ukraine and ramp up attacks on civilian targets. Then, nearly a year after the Taliban takeover put their lives in jeopardy, we look at the effort to help female judges escape Afghanistan. Plus, on this Fourth of July weekend, we explore how Americans see their country and identity.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: