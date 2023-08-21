How an anti-corruption outsider triumphed in Guatemala’s presidential election

Nick Schifrin:

He will face the front-runner and establishment leftist, Luisa Gonzalez.

The country faces an unprecedented wave of violence, including the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio during the campaign.

And security and the economy are likely to be the key issues in Ecuador's run-off election scheduled for October.

For more, we turn to Will Freeman. He's a fellow for Latin American studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Will Freeman, thanks very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let's start in Guatemala. How significant is Bernardo Arévalo's election.

Will Freeman, Council on Foreign Relations: We're talking about the most historic election in a generation, maybe two, maybe three.

This is Guatemala's best shot at turning the corner from decades of corruption, of capture of the state by criminal organizations. Arévalo is giving Guatemalans a sense of hope that I don't think they have had, that I haven't seen in my time visiting the country for years.

And let's hope that he's able to deliver on those promises.