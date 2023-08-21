Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, a tropical storm hits Southern California for the first time in over 80 years, causing widespread floods and fears of mudslides. President Biden visits Maui to survey the destruction as the recovery continues and the death toll grows. Plus, states look to confront the mental health crisis with laws and policies that would make it easier to involuntarily hospitalize people.
Support Provided By:
Learn more