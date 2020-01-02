How automotive tycoon Carlos Ghosn became a global fugitive

John Yang:

Reporters huddled outside a Beirut house this morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of ousted Nissan Motors chief Carlos Ghosn, once a CEO, now an international fugitive.

In Tokyo, prosecutors raided his home there, searching for clues to how the high-profile businessman, facing trial for alleged financial misconduct, mysteriously escaped house arrest and embarked on a flight to freedom.

Ghosn was reportedly smuggled out of Japan on his private jet. He stopped in Istanbul, before arriving on New Year's Eve in Lebanon, where he is a citizen. Today, Turkish officials arrested seven people, including pilots, for allegedly taking part in the escape.

And Lebanon received a notice from Interpol, the international policing organization, calling for Ghosn's arrest. Lebanon's justice minister said, even though Ghosn had entered the country legally, they would comply with the request.