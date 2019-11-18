How Beijing is likely to respond to escalating Hong Kong protest violence

Nick Schifrin:

In a predawn raid, Hong Kong police arrested a student journalist and repeatedly asked the student to stop recording.

Some protesters fled on motorcycles. The police arrested more than 400 trying to flee. Protesters tripped over barricades and were tackled to the ground. This is the crescendo of six months of protests that started against the law that would have extradited criminal suspects to mainland China.

But, today, demonstrators are calling for fundamental reform. And mainland China is threatening to escalate. For the first time since the protest began, this weekend, Chinese soldiers left their Hong Kong barracks and cleaned up debris wearing T-shirts and shorts.

And, today, China's ambassador to the United Kingdom blamed the West for instigating the protests and warned the protesters.