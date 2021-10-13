How Biden plans to combat ‘longstanding weaknesses’ in American supply chain

Yamiche Alcindor:

The bustling Port of Los Angeles will now pivot to operating 24/7. The move aims to help ease the massive shipping backlog there.

Last month, the Port of Long Beach, California, made that same shift. Together, those two ports account for roughly 40 percent of all shipping containers entering the U.S.

Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles: The quickest route from Asia to the United States and interior points is through Los Angeles. And that's what everyone is trying to maximize at this point in time.

But it's like taking 10 lanes of freeway traffic and squeezing them into five.