Sec. Raimondo ‘optimistic’ about clearing supply logjam at U.S. ports by Christmas

Judy Woodruff:

Now let's take a closer look at several economic issues, including our lead story, how the Biden administration plans to address the challenges around getting the goods Americans want delivered from overseas when they want them.

And, for that, I'm joined by the secretary of commerce, Gina Raimondo.

Secretary Raimondo, welcome back to the "NewsHour." It's so good to you have.

We listened carefully to what the president had to say today. People are saying it is a step in the right direction. But he's also saying a lot depends on the private sector. How much difference is it going to make if you simply say the ports are going to be working 24/7?

Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce: Yes.

Well, good evening. It's great to be with you.

It will make a huge difference. What the president did today is significant in showing the leadership necessary to have these two of America's largest ports open 24/7. But he also convened at the White House the private sector, like you said, Walmart, Samsung, the importers, and asking them to do their part, which is also commit to working weekends, commit to working evenings, commit to putting more people on staff, so we can unload the cargo and make space on the port.

So this is — this problem wasn't created overnight. It's not going to be fixed overnight. But this is a big step forward and I think we will start to see relief.