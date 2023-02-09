How Biden reignited debate over Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union

Geoff Bennett:

Democrats and Republicans have been sparring for months over the federal government's two main social safety net programs, Social Security and Medicare.

In Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Biden said some, but not all Republicans want to target the programs for cuts, his remarks drawing jeers from some members of the GOP, all of it leading to an unusual moment of live policy negotiation and apparent agreement.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right? They're not to be touched?

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)