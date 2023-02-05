A Brief But Spectacular take on being a women’s healthcare warrior

Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett is a practicing OB-GYN in Georgia, a state that’s known as a maternal care desert. She’s run a women’s health center there for more than two decades. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on a career spent serving women’s health needs.

