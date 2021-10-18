How Biden’s legislative agenda is faring in Congress

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, Congress is back this week from a recess. And talks are beginning in earnest, and especially around the White House.

President Biden is meeting one-on-one with Democrats who are critical, today with Pramila Jayapal, who we had on the program. She represents the progressive wing.

But a lot of focus remains on the U.S. Senate. And there is, in particular, one aspect of what Biden wants and what many progressives want that now seems to be in jeopardy. And that involves the climate change portion of this reconciliation bill, as we call it, the Build Back Better Biden bill.

I want to talk about this. This involves Senator Joe Manchin and some objections he has. So, to explain this snag, this is the Clean Energy Performance Program, a lot of syllables there, but that essentially is a program that would make it so that utility companies would either be rewarded or penalized based on how much renewable energy they use, trying to move them toward 100 percent renewable energy, ultimately.

They would be penalized if they don't go there. It's essentially a creative way to try and put a cost on carbon. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, critical vote in the U.S. Senate, objects to this. No surprise why. His state, West Virginia, is powered 91 percent by coal, and would stand to lose something as this deal stands right now.

Environmentalists say, however, this particular aspect, this way of trying to charge a cost for coal and other fossil fuels, it's a third of the climate impact, sort of the reduction in emissions that they want. They say it's a critical part of helping to deal with this planet.

Essentially, what you see here is a fight between sort of short-term job needs in places like West Virginia and long-term health of the planet that's really playing out right now.