How big waves are helping this female surfer overcome her biggest fears

Stephanie Sy:

This is Nazare, Portugal, home to the biggest surfable waves on the planet, so big that surfers have to be towed in with jet skis, so big that the 50-to-100 foot walls of water can slam surfers to the ocean floor.

The big wave surfing world descends here every fall and winter, even during a worldwide pandemic. Like many extreme sports, big wave surfing is male-dominated.

Portuguese surfer Joana Andrade is one of a handful of women trying to change that.