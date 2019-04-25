How black female Democrats may respond to Biden’s candidacy

Judy Woodruff:

We want to look now at Mr. Biden's bid for the race for the nomination, and how Democrats may respond, with Democratic Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware. She endorsed Joe Biden's candidacy today.

And, Aimee Allison, she's president of She the People. It's a group that advocates for women of color in leadership positions. She is not supporting a specific Democratic candidate in the campaign.

We welcome both of you to the NewsHour.

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester, to you first. You're right out of the box saying you endorse Joe Biden for president. Why? Why is he the right person for 2020?