How ‘Black Panther’ costume designer found inspiration worthy of a superhero

Judy Woodruff:

Finally, we continue our look at some of this year's Academy Awards nominees.

When it comes to film, we often spend much of our time talking to actors, writers and directors, but there are so many elements that go into the making of a movie.

"Black Panther," which was widely praised for its messages, its vision and style, certainly drives that point home.

A key part of its look comes from Ruth Carter, who is nominated for best costume design.

Jeffrey Brown traveled to Los Angeles to talk with her about her craft for our new regular series on arts and culture, Canvas.