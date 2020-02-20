Can California figure out a way to house its growing homeless population?

Anita Chabria:

The governor is proposing a multitude of things.

Most recently, he came up with $750 million that he'd like to put towards it as one-time funding kind of immediately. He's asking the legislature to fast-track that money. It would go towards rental assistance. It would go towards stabilizing board-and-care homes, which are — help people with disabilities or mental illness have shelter and care.

It would go towards some affordable housing things. He's also asking the state to streamline how we can place — we can force people to have mental health treatment, how we can place them in conservatorships. And he's asking for some money for affordable housing as well.

One of the most interesting things that is the big topic in the state right now is accountability. The governor is asking for accountability. We have spent $1.5 billion or allocated $1.5 billion over the past couple years to address homelessness, where we haven't really tracked that money very well or seen what the results are from it.

So there's a real big push now to make sure that we keep track of the money we're spending and make sure it shows results.