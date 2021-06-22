How Carl Nassib’s coming out may be a starting point to alter ‘macho’ NFL attitudes

L.Z. Granderson:

You know, it's hard to tell.

You know, everyone likes to use the phrase we stand on the shoulders of giants, but we're not all standing on the same shoulders. So, we don't know if it was Michael Sam that created the space that made Carl feel better. We don't know if it was a figure in sports. It might have been in a different walk of life, and he just felt compelled to come out because of that individual from a different walk of life.

We don't know if he stumbled across Dave Kopay's book from the 1970s. Dave Kopay is, I believe, the first NFL player to come out in retirement and announce that he was gay. He did so in his book.

So, without talking to him, we don't actually really know which path he — that led him to this particular space.

But to your larger point, which is, it takes a lot of tiny steps in order for us to get down the road to equality.