How climate change ‘exacerbates’ wildfires in the American West

William Brangham:

As we heard earlier, the impact of climate change was very much in the news today. It came up during President Trump's visit to California. And the Democratic nominee Joe, Biden, lambasted the president's policies regarding climate change.

So, our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien, is here to look at what we know and what we don't and the other factors that might be contributing to these wildfires out West.

Miles, great to see you, as always.

So, we know the science is quite clear that climate change certainly contributes to, exacerbates the problems that these wildfires are demonstrating.

Can you remind us a little about the science of that?