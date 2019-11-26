How ‘climate procrastination’ has put the planet in peril

Radley Horton:

So here's the paradox.

Despite all the negative things we have been talking about so far, in some ways, I think it's more doable than ever, because I think we're starting to see some early signs of a mass mobilization.

It's still a small amount of gas emissions averted, but when we look at powerful levers in society, they're showing some signs of activating around this issue. I'm thinking, for example, about youth movements, people who are saying that they're not going to accept the way things were done in the past.

When they think about the colleges they're going to go to, the jobs they want to have in the future, where they're going the make their investments, they are going to be picking industries that are focused on reducing emissions and focused on thinking about how they're going to be vulnerable to climate change.

That could, I think, lead to a whole shift of revenues in the future. That's one example. We could also talk about what we have seen in terms of renewable energy prices dropping faster than predicted, battery technology starting to reach a price parity.

We have already hit the point where renewables are outcompeting fossil fuels such as coal just about everywhere. So we're seeing signs of that mobilization. The question is, is it happening fast enough?