Why Jane Fonda is putting herself on the line to fight climate change

Jane Fonda:

Well, one of my purposes with Fire Drill Friday is to show people the new normal.

This is the kind of thing that has to become normal, given what is going to have to happen. No matter who we elect in November, no matter how progressive and brave they are, it won't work unless we are going to hold their feet to the fire.

Back in the — during the New Deal, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, he said to the people who were in the streets rioting and demanding that he help them rise out of despair, because they were starving and they were so poor, and he said: I agree with you. Now go out and make me do it.

And whether it's Obama or Jerry Brown, so many progressive politicians say to people: Make me do it. Make me do it.

So, that means they can throw up their hands and say: Look, it's not my fault. Look what the constituents are making me do.

We have to be in the streets and shutting down governments, if necessary, not just at the federal level, but state governments, local governments, town councils. We have to be very brave.

And, for 40 years, we have marched and rallied and written and spoken, and not enough has happened. So we have to up the ante a little bit and risk getting arrested through civil disobedience.

But we have to not be afraid. And we have to see this as the way good citizens of the United States need to act. We need to be in the streets making our demands heard.