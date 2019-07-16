How Colombia’s foreign minister sees chaos in Venezuela, fragile peace at home

Judy Woodruff:

But first: As we just saw, the slow-motion collapse of Venezuela has sent shockwaves through South America and beyond, no more so than in Venezuela's neighbor to the west, Colombia.

Almost a million-and-a-half Venezuelans have taken refuge in Colombia, straining the country and region. On top of that, Colombia is still reckoning with the end of its own internal conflict. It has now been three years almost since a peace deal ended over 50 years of war between the government and rebel FARC factions.

That deal set out ambitious targets for land reform, political participation for ex-rebels, and a crackdown on drug trafficking. But most of those problems remain. More than 200,000 Colombians have been displaced as violence continues, and the drug trade is again exploding.

In August, conservative deal skeptic Ivan Duque took office as Colombia's new president, amid a turbulent economy, increased pressure, as refugees continue to arrive daily from Venezuela, as well as troubled prospects for lasting peace.

His foreign minister is Carlos Holmes Trujillo. He's here in Washington this week. And he joins me now.

Minister Trujillo, thank you very much for being with us.

Colombia, a country of 49 million people, what does it mean to have a million-and-a-half Venezuelans there? How is it affecting your country?