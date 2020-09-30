How contentious debate highlighted differences between Trump and Biden

Lisa Desjardins:

Let's do something completely crazy and talk about policy and the problems in this country.

Judy, embedded in the mud of that debate, you could find some important policy differences. And I want to start, first of all, with the coronavirus itself.

There was an important, but very fast exchange that I think summed up one of the main differences between these two men. Of course, they have very large differences over how much credence they give to which experts, how often they talk about the death toll and when. What is the reality of the situation? Those are all big differences.

But the question now is an approach going forward. And there was an exchange, Judy, where you could — you heard President Trump say, people want their schools open, people want things to be open, and then former vice President Trump — Biden responded, "People want to be safe."

That's an important policy difference that sort of got lost in all the heat last night, which is, what is there to the priority of these two men? Is it the safety of the American people, or is it the economy? Big difference between the two of them there.

Another one I want to talk about, Judy, the other one, of course, is health care. Huge issue for the Biden campaign. It's something they talk about especially a lot.

And let's look at a graphic to talk about some of the differences on that. First of all, when you look at what they — what President — Vice President Biden talked about, he — his plan is to expand Obamacare and to add that public option, which would be a government-run insurance plan that people could choose if they want it.

But what you heard from President Trump last night is that Obamacare is too expensive, too unwieldy. However, when asked specifically for a replacement, the president did not offer a plan. Instead, he talks more about prescription drug prices coming down, again, didn't get too much into specifics on how that would happen.

Another issue, preexisting conditions. You heard from Vice President — former Vice President Biden lots of concern about preexisting conditions. He named 100 million Americans, which we know experts have said are thought to be the group who has preexisting conditions. That could affect their insurance.

President Trump, how does he see that? He said that there's — instead, there's too much concern for government, too much government entering the health care arena, and he said that Biden's plan would be in the direction of socialism.

So there you see again, Judy, the difference in their policy priorities. Is it people with preexisting conditions or is it a concern that government will go too far, as President Trump was expressing?