What Trump’s response to white supremacist groups means

Kathleen Belew:

Absolutely.

I think that the danger here is that a call-to-arms statement like this is like a bell you cannot unring. It is a — this movement has organized across decades, if not generations.

And many of these activists are intent not only on things like poll watching and voter suppression, although that's been in the playbook for decades, too, but, also, they're interested in attacks on civilians and mass casualty events as a way of provoking civil unrest.

So these are serious stakes. This is not something that we can ignore. It's not something that we can casually gesture to, and think there will not be consequences.

If Trump truly did not know who the Proud Boys are, that is a massive failure of his presidency. I mean, this is something that his intelligence agencies have been very concerned about. We have seen several whistle-blowers leaving the FBI and the DHS saying that white power violence is the largest threat of domestic terror, saying that we are seeing these huge upsurges and this rising wave of activity.

The Trump administration not taking action is in many ways as good as complacency and as good as an alliance.