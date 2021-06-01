How COVID-19 is driving political, economic crises in Latin America

Judy Woodruff:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Costa Rica, meeting with leaders from Central America.

One of the likely topics will be vaccine equity, as the COVID-19 crisis across Latin America and the Caribbean worsens.

Today, in Peru, the government revised the official death toll, almost tripling it to 180,000, making it the worst death rate per capita in the world.

It's where producer Ali Rogin begins her report.