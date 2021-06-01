Tuesday on the NewsHour, the anniversary of the Tulsa massacre renews calls to address the massive and widening racial wealth gap in the U.S. Then, Latin America sees huge spikes in COVID cases across the region after an explosion of cases in Brazil. And, questions arise about applications and tuition for community colleges amid a precipitous drop in enrollment, especially among students of color.
Segments From This Episode
News Wrap: JBS meat plants downed globally after cyberattack possibly linked to Russia3 min
Biden makes history with Tulsa visit, pledges to tackle racial wealth gap6 min
What would reparations for Black Americans look like? An expert does the math8 min
How COVID-19 is driving political, economic crises in Latin America7 min
How community colleges are retooling to bring students back post-pandemic8 min
The ‘enormous’ pressures of professional sports and its toll on players’ mental health11 min
Chimamanda Adichie on being unprepared for grief and how to deal with ‘pain of absence’6 min
This Cleveland barbershop will give you a haircut, and a COVID-19 vaccine3 min
