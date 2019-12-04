How cuts to food stamp program could increase ‘poor outcomes’ for the food insecure

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the new rule enforces tougher work requirements. And states also will have less flexibility to exempt able-bodied adults without children or dependents from those requirements.

The other proposed changes will affect even more people, dropping roughly three million people from getting food aid when all is said and done.

As he announced the latest rule, which goes into effect next April, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he's trying to restore the system to — quote — "provide assistance through difficult times, not a way of life."

Elaine Waxman studies this program and has done her own analyses for the nonpartisan Urban Institute.

Elaine Waxman, welcome back to the "NewsHour."