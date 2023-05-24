How DeSantis’ campaign shapes the GOP presidential race

William Brangham:

The race for president has a new big-name candidate. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis officially announces his campaign today in an anticipated audio interview with Elon Musk on Twitter and on this online video.

Gov. Ron. DeSantis (R-FL), Presidential Candidate: In Florida, we have proved that it can be done.

We chose facts over fear, education over indoctrination, law and order over rioting and disorder. We held the line when freedom hung in the balance. We showed that we can and must revitalize America. We need the courage to lead and the strength to win.