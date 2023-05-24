May 24, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour, families mark one year since the Uvalde shooting as they wrestle with still unanswered questions about the police response. As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces he's running for president, we look at how his bid could shape the GOP race. Plus, organizations push the Taliban to lift restrictions on women so they can deliver aid to Afghans amid the humanitarian crisis.

