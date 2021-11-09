How developing nations pay the price for climate goals missed by wealthier countries

WILLIAM BRANGHAM:

No, that's exactly right, Judy.

And in that same speech, John Kerry went on to say that simply transitioning most of the developing world to renewable energy would cost trillions of dollars. And so this is part of what this constant issue that we are hearing about mitigation and adaptation, that the refrain that we heard from many people hear is that, when a climate-related disaster hits the United States, when a hurricane hits or a flood wipes out some town, America is wealthy enough to make those people whole, to put the plumbing back, to string electrical lines back up, to make those places somewhat back to normal.

These nations cannot do that. And, yes, these costs are daunting. I mean, there's one estimate out there that, by 2050, climate-driven disasters just in the developed world could be $1 trillion to $2 trillion. So, the question is, will this actually happen here?

And while we have seen a few nations put out somewhat tepid statements saying that they're considering or they are acknowledging that this is an issue, nobody we have spoken to here really believes that this is going to be legitimately on the table by week's end.