How discovery of the slave ship Clotilda informs U.S. history

Judy Woodruff:

The remains of the last slave ship that came to America have been found.

The schooner Clotilda brought 110 Africans to U.S. shores in 1860, decades after it was illegal to import slaves into the country. Those slaves were the last of an estimated 389,000 Africans delivered into bondage in mainland America from the early 1600s to 1860.

The wreckage of the boat was found in Alabama's Mobile River.

Megan Thompson has been reporting on the search, the history and the meaning of it for those slaves' descendants.

Here's her latest report.