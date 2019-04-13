Mobile’s many shipwrecks help tell the area’s long history

James Delgado:

The Tuscaloosa and the Huntsville, were scuttled– in April of 1865 as the city was surrendering to the Union. They settled down into the bottom of the river, and over time, they've just been buried in mud. And in a spot that's, like, right over there, for example during the Civil War, the Confederates sank a line of ships, one after the other, filled 'em with stone and brick. And then built pilings up around them to create an obstacle. Confederates also put out here floating explosive charges known to them as torpedoes.