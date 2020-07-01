How doctors are innovating to treat COVID-19

Miles O’Brien:

Doctors on the front lines all over the world have tried hundreds of drugs for off-label use on COVID patients.

The most promising? A steroid called dexamethasone. One study shows it reduces the mortality rate for COVID patients on ventilators. But perhaps the most proven way to beat back a virus is found in the blood of the survivors.

After all, the antibodies it contains have proven their mettle by defeating the virus. But so-called convalescent plasma has limits. One survivor may only be able to help no more than three others.

The solution to that may lie in immune cells which are cloned and grown in large batches. They produce so called monoclonal antibodies, and scientists are now identifying the most effective of them.

Dr. Robert Garry is a professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane Medical School.