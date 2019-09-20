How ‘Downton Abbey’ film brings beloved characters back together

Judy Woodruff:

Now to a much anticipated return.

Britain's Crawley family open their doors again at "Downton Abbey," this time on the big screen, all the drama, the intrigue of the PBS series that ended four years ago, this time with a royal twist.

I sat down with some of the actors and the creator for this preview.

It's part of our Canvas series on arts and culture.

It's back to the English countryside of a century ago. You remember the place, the sets, the costumes, those memorable one-liners.