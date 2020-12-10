How drug testing in Alabama holds former prisoners back from creating a new life

Elizabeth Flock:

Yes, these court-ordered drug tests don't always work with clients to make it the easiest.

Frank Cobb is one man we interviewed in Northeast Alabama. His drug tests were about 25 miles away from where he worked. And, as a reminder, these are calling folks at random. A lot of employers aren't too happy when you get called out of work at odd times, without warning.

Frank didn't have a car and actually couldn't save up to buy one, he said, in part because of the high cost of his drug tests, which were $40 each time he tested, sometimes multiple times a week, plus a monitoring fee, adding up to more than $100 or several hundred dollars a month.

He couldn't save up to a car to get a car, so he sometimes walked to his drug test 25 miles away, hitchhiking until someone finally gave him a ride the remainder of the way. And he told us as well about getting fired from one job as a welder because he missed — he got to work late in order to attend an early morning drug test.

So it really sets up people to be in this catch-22 situation where they need a job in order to pay for these tests, but then, once they get a job, they find it difficult to attend the drug tests.