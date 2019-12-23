How FAA chief’s ‘dressing down’ of Boeing CEO finally pushed him out

Phil Lebeau:

I call it the three R's. And that's what he did today.

His first day, after being named incoming CEO, because he doesn't really take over his January 13, but make no mistake, he's already putting his fingerprints all over reshaping Boeing.

And the three R's are, rebuild the relationship with the FAA. Completely broken. What does he do this morning? One of the first phone calls after the news come out that he's going to be CEO, he calls Steve Dickson, head of the FAA.

Not only does he call him. He says during the conversation, we welcome rigorous sight and we want to be regulated.

Those are two quotes we heard from people who are familiar with the conversation. So that's the beginning of changing the tenor and tone at Boeing.

Also a reset on the 737 MAX. And, by that, I'm not talking about stripping away all the work that's been done up until now to fix the plane, but essentially going in and sitting down with the engineers, with all of the people who were involved in getting this plane back in the air, and saying, where are we? What, realistically, can we expect? What steps still need to be completed?

Under Muilenburg, this was a company that was much more focused on increasing production, increasing cash flow, and really as much as possible taking this company to a new level of manufacturing.

Well, you can only go so far if the basics are not being covered. And the basics were not being covered, clearly, with the 737 MAX. So you will see much more of a reset, if you will, in terms of, let's focus on safety. Then we can start rebuilding our relationships with our suppliers.

And that's the last one, the last R, which is rebuilding those relationships with airline executives, key stakeholders in Washington, D.C., members of Congress, who are really furious at Boeing.

To that end, Calhoun and his management team were on the phone with members of Congress. They were on the phone with CEOs of airlines. I mean, I talked with one executive who said, we haven't heard from Dennis Muilenburg in weeks.

Calhoun gets on the phone today. That's an indication that, at a minimum, he realizes the company has to change its public stance and how it deals with people when it comes to the 737 MAX.