Saudi investigation into Khashoggi killing leaves ‘full truth’ unknown, says UN official

Agnes Callamard:

The killing of Mr. Khashoggi included a dismemberment. That cannot be done on the spur of the moment. It requires planning, if only to clean up the crime scene and to determine what to do with the body parts.

Two hours before his killing, the forensic doctor and the head of the team, Mr. Mutreb, discussed the dismemberment. And it happened two hours later.

It cannot be coincidental. It cannot be an accident. The forensic doctor was included in the team — in the killing team at least 24 hours before the murder.

That, too, I think, is indicative of a fair high level of planning and organization.

Witnesses to the killing had been asked to leave the consulate before — before the people could be present. There is absolutely no indication that, when Mr. Khashoggi was killed, that those present attempted to revive him, as you would expect if indeed it had been an accident.