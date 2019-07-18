How FaceApp highlights a gap in U.S. privacy protections

Joseph Jerome:

So I can certainly understand why Democrats, after the 2016 election, are concerned about potential Russian interference and access to information.

But I think it's very important to distinguish between Russian intelligence trying to hack into e-mails and a consumer application that's based in Russia. So I do think some of that is a little bit overblown.

What I think is actually really of concern here is not that this — not that your photo, when you give it to FaceApp, is going to somehow end up on a billboard in Russia or anything like that, but that this information is instead going to be used to basically improve the facial detection, analysis and recognition algorithms of FaceApp.

And we have already seen this with other types of photo analytics and management tools, where you have a simple app that lets you manage your photos. It seems pretty innocuous. And before you know it, all of that — all of those photos help power all of these algorithms that are great at face detection analysis.

And so then those tools can be used to provide facial recognition services to employers, to law enforcement again, but also to schools. And we have also sort of seen facial analysis being used to detect health conditions.

So, really, the genie is out of the bottle to do a whole lot of really interesting stuff with facial data. And so I don't necessarily think individual Democrats need to be worried that FaceApp is going to be used against a Democratic candidate, or frankly, a Democratic politician or staffer.

But all of this does sort of go into powering facial analytics tools that are really powerful and very hard for average people to understand.