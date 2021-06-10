How fast can the U.S. deliver hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses globally?

Judy Woodruff:

Jeff Zients is the White House COVID-19 response coordinator. And I spoke with him earlier about the president's historic announcement.

Jeff Zients, thank you very much for joining us.

So, 500 million doses is a lot. I guess that's 250 million people, two doses a person. We know people are dying from this virus every day. I saw 10,000 just yesterday. So, the question is, how soon is this going to get into the arms of the people who need it? And how much of a dent is it going to make overall?