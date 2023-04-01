How FDA approval of over-the-counter Narcan sales affects the opioid crisis

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
This week, the FDA approved nationwide over-the-counter sales of Narcan, the brand name version of the generic overdose reversal drug naloxone. Overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., driven in large part by opioid use. Dr. Andrew Kolodny, co-director of opioid policy research at the Heller School at Brandeis University, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
