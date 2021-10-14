How fires, dry conditions are drastically increasing air pollution across California

Judy Woodruff:

Smoke and dust are blanketing Central California. Air pollution is a chronic problem in the San Joaquin Valley, but it is now reaching levels unlike any previously seen.

With no measurable rainfall in weeks and little chance of rain in the forecast, there is no end in sight.

I am joined now by "PBS NewsHour" community reporter Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado, who is in Fresno.

Cresencio, thank you so much for talking with us about this.

Tell us what it was like in the San Joaquin Valley this week when this dust storm happened.