How ‘fits and starts’ of booster science, rollout may affect U.S. vaccination goals

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

The CDC panel did vote against recommending a third shot for those considered high risk because of occupational setting. This all comes after the FDA last night granted emergency use of Pfizer boosters for vulnerable populations.

For perspective on all of this, I'm joined by Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo. She is a physician, epidemiologist and professor at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Bibbins-Domingo, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for making the time.

So, the CDC panel recommends this Pfizer booster for a wide swathe of Americans. It's fair to say the group they said no to, basically all adults who they consider high risk because of their jobs. What did you make of that decision?

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins Domingo, University of California, San Francisco: Yes.

It's important to know that many people are at high risk because of their jobs. But, really, they're at high risk because of having an exposure to coronavirus and having repeated exposures to coronavirus, not necessarily from having a severe outcome.

And I think that's what they were looking at the data. But, importantly, for all of those individuals, they would be covered by the broader CDC recommendation, in particular, if they're older or if they have an underlying chronic condition.