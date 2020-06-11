How Gen. Mark Milley became a political ‘prop’ during Trump photo op

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges:

Because the idea of American soldiers being used — being put in a position where they use violence against our fellow citizens is anathema to everything that we believe in.

From what we — from the day we start off as brand-new cadets or officers, you're trained to respect civilian authority and to protect our fellow citizens. That's the oath that we take.

And so the idea that somehow soldiers would be in a position, regular Army soldiers put in a position to use violence against our fellow citizens just is repulsive to all of us. And that's you have seen so many people come out and say things, and, generally, even retired generals and admirals, who prefer not to get involved in things like this that are political, because of this tradition of apolitical military.

But this was so — such an egregious situation, clearly not something calling for implementation of the Insurrection Act. The president had not made the case for that at all. And so I think, because of the tradition of an apolitical military, that's why the words of people like General Mattis and Colin Powell and others have had such resonance.