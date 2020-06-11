What the latest jobs numbers say about a U.S. economic recovery

Judy Woodruff:

The number of weekly unemployment claims we reported a few minutes ago is the lowest since the shutdown of the economy began in March, but it remains far above what we have seen in other financial crises.

It follows Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying he expects unemployment at the end of 2020 to top 9 percent and to remain elevated for years to come.

To help us look into these numbers and the broader economic concerns they raise, we turn to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.

Hello again, David Wessel.

So, how are we to interpret all of this? We see the markets today reacting negatively to news that the coronavirus rising in a number of states, and yet we see unemployment — we see unemployment continuing, but better than it had been in recent months.

What direction do we look when we see these numbers, David?