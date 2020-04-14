How Gov. Ned Lamont says he’ll decide when to reopen Connecticut

Judy Woodruff:

If you are not dealing with a critical family health crisis, the central question facing so many Americans is, when will we begin to return to normal life?

There are few, if any, easy answers, and the debate has pitted the president against some governors on both coasts.

A number of those state leaders are now teaming up.

One of them is Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut. He joins us now from Hartford.

Governor Lamont, thank you very much for talking to us.

Connecticut has a population of something close to 3.5 million people. It was less than a month ago you announced the first death in the state. Right now, I believe it's 671 deaths; 14,000 people, almost, tested positive.

Where are you in the fight against COVID-19?