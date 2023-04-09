How Hollywood is turning video games into hit films and TV shows

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Lorna Baldwin
Lorna Baldwin
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Michael Boulter
Michael Boulter
Leave your feedback
Video games are a booming industry, raking in nearly $100 billion yearly in the U.S. alone. But turning those games into successful movies and TV shows has been a bit of bust — until recently. Geoff Keighley, gaming reporter and creator and host of The Game Awards, joins William Brangham to discuss what’s changed.
Watch the Full Episode
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more