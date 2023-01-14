How the video game ‘Stray’ is helping rescue real-life cats

"Stray," an award-winning video game featuring a stray cat, is helping rescue animals. Online streamers are using their platforms to raise money for felines without a home. The PBS NewsHour spoke to a number of people who are using a virtual stray to help real-life cats.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

