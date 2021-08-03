How infrastructure funding to expand broadband access could create a ‘generational shift’

Nicol Turner Lee:

Well, it's a generational shift in the form of including broadband as one of the critical infrastructures in this country, right?

We normally think of infrastructure as electricity, as water systems, transit. And now we're actually seeing that a data infrastructure, a communications infrastructure matters. So, I think, going forward, that is a huge generational shift from when we actually saw the New Deal era programs that came out of the Great Depression.

With that being the case, I think what we're also realizing is that this technology is not just about the haves and have-nots. It's really about people who are leveraging the technology to be able to apply for jobs, to get access to employment and medical care opportunities and, as I said, schooling.

So the question that's going to come out of this bill is, are we going to be able to solve — I think some of the big things that it's going to do, universal access. Who actually has access to broadband? Are they being redlined out of having access? Are they included in areas where it's going to be easy to deploy it, like rural communities?

The question of equity. How do we make sure that people have equal access to adopt the technology and use it for the very purposes that we have discussed? And I think affordability. People are making really hard decisions now between broadband and bread.

And I think what the bill is actually going to do is allow some leeway through some of the incentives for subsidy towards the broadband bills that people are actually carrying, so they don't have to make those hard choices.

Right now, people need to be online to actually survive. And I think that's going to be a big part of economic recovery.