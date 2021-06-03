WATCH LIVE: Harris holds roundtable on high-speed internet access with Secs. Haaland, Raimando

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a roundtable Thursday to discuss steps the administration is taking to make high-speed internet more accessible.

Watch the roundtable live at 11:30 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will also speak at the event.

An April 2020 report released by the Federal Communications Commission estimated that 18 million Americans do not have access to any broadband network, but other studies have shown the true number may be as high as 162 million.

The Biden administration proposed $100 billion to expand broadband access to all Americans as part of the infrastructure plan which is now being negotiated with Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.