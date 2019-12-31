How Iran could benefit from Iraqi outrage over U.S. airstrikes

Bilal Wahab:

Iran managed to put the United States in a position of damned if you act and damned if you do not respond.

There have been 11 attacks on Iraqi military bases that house Americans military advisers, 11 such attacks, and the Iraqi government failed to protect or even investigate thoroughly who those attackers were.

So, the United States was put in a position to defend itself. And I think that's an inherent right. Nonetheless, the trap there is that there is a protest movement against the role of militias in Iraq, demanding a better freedom, a better democracy, that started on August 1 — as of October 1. It's been going on for three months.

And that part — part and parcel of that protest movement was on the nefarious influence that these militias have played by defying the Iraqi sovereignty, by defying the Iraqi state, and also indulging in foreign adventurism that has brought in external attacks on Iraq.

So, in a way, by having today's protests at the embassy, they have managed somehow to turn themselves from perpetrators into victims. And that's why, if this U.S. attack is part of a larger strategy of deterring Iran and forcing accountability into these unruly militias, then that's a positive thing.

What the Iraqis fear, what the Iraqi reformers fear is that this is a one-off that is going to simply divert the attention from the protest movement for reform into the grievances of Kataib Hezbollah militias.