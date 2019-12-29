Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

File photo: Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) stand guard at PMF Media Center in Baghdad on July 2, 2019. Photo by Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters
By —

Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

US: Military strikes target militia in deadly Iraq attack

World

WASHINGTON — The U.S. says it has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor.

U.S. forces conducted “precision defensive strikes” against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, Defense Department official Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. defense contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq.

Officials said attackers fired as many as 30 rockets in Friday’s assault.

Hoffman said the strikes carried out by the United States will limit the group’s ability to carry out future attacks on Americans and their Iraqi government allies.

The Defense Department gave no details immediately on how the strikes were conducted. They hit three of the militia’s sites in Iraq and two in Syria, including weapon storage facilities and the militia’s command and control bases, Hoffman said.

By —

Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dec 27 Shields and Brooks on 2019 in review, 2020 predictions

  2. Read Nov 26 Trump donates his 3rd-quarter salary to fight the opioid epidemic

  3. Read Dec 27 Amy McGrath files to challenge Mitch McConnell in Senate race

  4. Watch Dec 28 Making NewsHour Weekend: A year of reporting on the “Future of Food”

  5. Read Dec 29 Ukraine, eastern rebels swap prisoners in move to end war

The Latest